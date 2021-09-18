Amy Nicole Hettrick, Hermitage, PA

September 17, 2021

Amy Nicole Hettrick, Hermitage, PA - obit
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Nicole Hettrick passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021.

She was born on July 23, 1986.

Arrangments are pending and being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

