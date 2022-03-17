SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alvin Russell Cain, Sr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was 83 years old.

Alvin was born on October 10, 1938, in Emporia, Virginia, a son of the late Allen Cain, Sr. and Cindy Gullius Cain.

He was a graduate of Emporia High School.

Mr. Cain was employed at GATX and Penco Products. He retired after 40 years of service.

He was a devoted member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Alvin studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses and began his dedication to Jehovah.

Alvin was a very loving man. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and shopping. He had a very special love for fishing. Alvin especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his seven daughters, Mona White of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Pamela (Corey Wilder) Cain of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Raychel Carr of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Katrina Cain of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Amella Cain of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Whitney (Hakeem) Bello of Ambridge, Pennsylvania and Latace (Percy) Chandler of Newport News, Virginia; two sons, Brian (Charlotte) Cain, Sr. of Youngstown, Ohio and Donnell (Dolores) Cain of Hinesville, Georgia; one brother, Allen (Kathrine) Cain, Jr.; 50 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; his Godson, Marino Harris; his goddaughter, Marsha Austin and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Alvin Cain, Jr.; his sisters, Shirely Ann Dinkins and Francis Elizabeth Cain and his life-long companion, Marisa D. White.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148 and will be followed by a funeral service st 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

