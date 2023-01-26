FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alvin M. Griggs, 80, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the ER of UPMC Shenango, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Born May 27, 1942, in Daytona Beach, Florida, Alvin was the son of Geraldine (Mitchell) Griggs and Lucius Washington Griggs, Sr.

He graduated from Daytona Beach State College with a major in physics and a minor in chemistry.

Alvin was retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years as a Sergeant First Class.

He was a member of the Greater Pentacostal House of Prayer.

He enjoyed photography and computers.

Alvin leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Nannie M. (Burks) Griggs, whom he married May 7, 1973 and she survives at home; a daughter, Donna (Burks) Weaver and her husband, Gregory, of Atlanta, Georgia; a son, Ronald Burks of Hermitage; four sisters, Patricia Jones, Gwendolyn Griggs, Norma Hawkins and Cherry Hussain, all of Daytona Beach, Florida; a brother, Lucius Griggs, also of Daytona Beach, Florida; his uncle, Theodore Floyd of Chicago, Illinois; two aunts, Haroldine Johnson and Marjorie Bosley, both of Chicago, Illinois; two grandchildren, Ebony Weaver and Byron Burks and five great-grandchildren.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Montez Williams and Linda Parker.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 28, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Greater Pentacostal House of Prayer, 725 Fruit Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121, where a service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Sandra Green, officiant.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alvin M. Griggs, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.