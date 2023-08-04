SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alvin A. “Al” Davis, 70 of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. in UPMC Horizon – Shenango with a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on November 29, 1952, to Alvin A. Davis, Sr. and Dorothy (Klein) Davis.

Alvin was a graduate of Farrell High School class of 1970.

He worked at Sharon Steel as a millwright for 22 years and retired in 1992. In 1996 he started working at WCI Steel in Warren, Ohio for ten years.

Alvin was of the Presbyterian faith.

Alvin was married to Cheryl A. (White) Davis on September 23, 1972 and she survives at home.

Alvin is survived by two daughters, Melanie Bender of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Janine M. Jackson (John) of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and brother, Russell W. Davis of Huey, Pennsylvania.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Ian Bender.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where as funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alvin A. Davis, Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air August 6 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.