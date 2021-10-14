Altonia Johnson, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Altonia Johnson, 65, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly October 10, 2021 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Altonia was born October 11, 1955 in Birmingham, Alabama to Mildred and Samuel Leek.

Visitation will be will be held at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Saturday, October 16 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a Homegoing Service following at 11:00 a.m. with Ricky Johnson Sr. officiating.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Altonia Johnson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.