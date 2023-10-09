ATLANTIC, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Allen “Al” Darr, 83, of Atlantic, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 3:20 a.m. in UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Beaver, Pennsylvania on June 14, 1940 to Samuel Darr and Florence (Edwards) Darr.

Al was a welder in the shipyards in Florida for over 40 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being out and about.

He was married to Esther (Ward) Darr on June 2, 1995, who survives at home.

Al was of the Mormon faith.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Darr; two sons, John Darr and Samuel Darr; nine stepchildren; sister-in-law, Carolyn Darr; brother, Dave Barr; over 50 grandchildren; over 30 great-grandchildren and over 20 great-great-grandchildren.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Louise Frank and two brothers, Robert and Ben Darr.

Visitation will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage on Thursday, October 12 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. where a funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

Burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Allen’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

