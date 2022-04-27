SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alicemae Kukol, 821 Service Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146, was born August 14, 1923 to Michael and Katherine (Wolff) Gollner. She passed away February 18, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Medical Center. She was 98.



Alicemae was a lifelong resident of Sharon.

In her early years she was an executive secretary at the former Sharon Steel Corporation.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sharon for over 60 years. She loved the church and served as a Deacon and Secretary for a number of those years.



At the center of her life was her desire to give back to her community. She did that by volunteering her time and gifts to a number of organizations in addition to her church. She had over 30,000 hours of volunteer time at Sharon Regional Hospital and her greatest love was serving as Chairman of the Candy Stripers teenage volunteer group. Two awards she was particularly honored by were the Buhl Day Honoree Award and the Janet Patterson Volunteer Award from Sharon Regional Hospital. She served on Mayor Price’s Citizen Advisory Board and continued volunteering until she reached the age of 92 as an AARP tax aide for low income persons, served all sites for the Pennsylvania Farmers vouchers, Meals on Wheels and helped, along with her husband, with activities and events at the Hermitage VFW.

In her free time, she belonged to a bowling league and the Ladies Buhl Golf League which she loved.



She believed that her greatest accomplishment was that husband John and she, personally built their two homes on Service Avenue and claimed she knew where every nail was in both houses.



Surviving are a son, Dean Michael Kukol (wife, Roberta); granddaughter, Deana Cathleen Meche (husband, Robert) of Lake Dallas, Texas; grandson, Jonathan Warren Kukol of Pompano Beach, Florida and two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Mitchell Meche. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Janice Smith Gollner (husband, Michael) of Athens, Georgia and two friends who she considered as family, Doug and Roger Kaiser. She was also loved by numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Katherine Gollner; her husband of over 70 years, John J. Kukol and he passed away October 4, 2017; her son, Warren Gollner Kukol; her sister, Catherine (Kitty) Smerik (husband, Michael) and her brothers, Michael and Andrew Gollner.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 2, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

