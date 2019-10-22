Alice Durisko Toth, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Durisko Toth passed away Sunday, October 20.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 24, 10:00 – 11:00 am., at Notre Dame Church, 2325 Highland Road in Hermitage.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 24, 11:00 a.m. at the church following visitation.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

