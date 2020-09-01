Alfred R. LaRock, Jr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred R. LaRock, Jr. passed away Monday, August 31.

Alfred was born August 11, 1942.

Obituary information is incomplete.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knight of Columbus, Dr. Al Scott, 609 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

