SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alexis “Lexi” Lynn Chrastina was adored by her parents, brother, family, friends and pets. After nearly ten years of battling an exceptionally rare immune disorder, she passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 27. Lexi courageously faced every challenge life threw at her and she did it with a smile on her face.

Lexi was born on July 14, 1995, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to parents April and Chris Chrastina.

She was a 2013 honors graduate of Sharpsville Area High School where she performed with the marching band as a clarinet player and later as a dance line member.

Lexi had the biggest heart and spent her professional life serving others. She had a natural talent for caring for babies and toddlers and loved working at Creative Preschool and Daycare in Sharpsville and Kidslife Daycare at Grace Life Church in Monroeville. Lexi was also active in her church and traveled to Mexico for two mission trips.

Lexi loved to cook and bake. Her friends and family enjoyed seeing her culinary talents at work and always looked forward to trying her next creation. She loved camping with her family and extended “camping family” to whom she was affectionately known as “Bear Trap.” Lexi was always happy when spending time on the water, whether in the pool, at the beach, or fishing with her dad. She was an incredibly talented artist with an unmatched sense of style, which was evident in her drawing, makeup, and outfits. Lexi also had a passion for music. She loved the band One Direction and adored Harry Styles. She made great memories attending many Christian music festivals with her mom and friends. Lexi and her brother, Jake, had a strong friendship and shared a sense of humor and inside jokes in the way that only siblings can. Her bright, warm and hilarious personality was an absolute gift to all who knew and loved her. Her laugh, her sass and her expressive face will be missed by so many.

Lexi’s family would like to thank Dr. Petrov and the extensive team of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who used their expertise to help Lexi live her best life, despite the rarity and complexity of her condition.

Lexi was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Christian and Mary Ann Chrastina; maternal great-grandparents, William ‘Bill’ and Maribelle Denamen and Aunt Medina Valentino.

She is survived by her mom, April and dad, Chris of Sharpsville; her brother, Jake (Darcy) of Pittsburgh; her grandparents, Guy and Florence Valentino of West Middlesex; her many loving aunts, uncles and cousins and her beloved pets, her kitties, Kobe and Louie and her dog, Tori. She will also be dearly missed by her many friends whom she considered family.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lakeside Evangelical Congregational Church, 3203 N. Hermitage Road, Transfer, PA 16154. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m., followed by a luncheon.

Flowers can be sent to Lakeside Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Immune Deficiency Foundation at https://primaryimmune.org/idf-online-donation.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

