SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta J. Crowder, 101, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Sharon Regional Health System.

Alberta was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on February 20, 1922 to John Crowder and Ruth (McBride) Crowder.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1940. From 1943 to 1956 she worked for the Collector of Internal Revenue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She returned back to school and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Mansfield State Teachers’ College, Mansfield, Pennsylvania, a Master’s Degree in Education from the American University in Washington, D.C. and a Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, Wisconsin.

From 1959 to 1962 Miss Crowder was an elementary school teacher in Washington, D.C. and for the United States Department of Defense overseas schools from 1962 to 1987 in Africa, Asia, Europe, Canada, Iceland and Cuba. After she retired, she worked for about 20 years as a volunteer in the Sharon, Pennsylvania “Meals On Wheels” program.

Alberta was an active member in the Churches of God in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and the 1045 Cedar Avenue Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Her hobbies were piano, sewing, crocheting and knitting.

Alberta is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Mazie Crowder Graham, Parthenia Crowder, Minnie Crowder Richards and Mildred Crowder and brother, John Crowder.

In keeping Alberta’s wishes there will be no services.

Memorial contributions can be made to Salvation Army in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Cremation Services done by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc.

