NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Nych, 96, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, January 6, 2023.

He was born in Lackawannock Township, Pennsylvania on December 19, 1926 to the late Bernard and Mihilina (Pelauska) Nych.

Adam was born on the family farm and was a lifetime farmer, working the same pastures from childhood at eight years old until retirement at age 88.

He was a respected member of the Mercer County Farm Bureau for many years, serving various offices.

He was also a devoted member of the Hermitage Church of Christ and was a faithful man of God.

Adam found no greater joy than watching his crops and children grow. Closest to his heart was his family who he so gracefully led and loved.

He was married to Joanne Marie (Mrozek) on August 8, 1953, who survives at home. He is also survived by three daughters, Susan Beveridge and her husband, Michael, of New Wilmington, Bonnie Campbell and her husband, John, of New Wilmington and Nancy Thomas of Brookfield, Ohio; a son, John Nych of New Wilmington; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 10, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

A second visitation will be held Wednesday, January 11, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Family Hospice, Development Department, 700 Bower Hill Road, Suite 1405, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

