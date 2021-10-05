Adam Lee Bartlett, Jackson Center, PA

JACKSON CENTER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Lee Bartlett, 41, of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Adam is survived by his wife, Marci (Smith) Bartlett.

He was born on November 20, 1979 in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

He was the son of the late Michael Stouffer and survived by his mother, Judith Hites; siblings, Cristen and Joshua Stouffer and his grandfather, Ronald Kerr, Sr.

He loved spending time with his family, having cookouts and grilling for family and friends, working on vehicles, watching the Steelers, playing with his dogs, going fishing, playing cornhole, going to car shows, landscaping around the house with his wife, sitting around the fire with family and friends and riding his side-by-side. He also loved his job at Adam’s Manufacturing.

Adam is survived by his three children, Tyler (Brittany), Cheyenne and Aalise Bartlett and his three bonus children, Tyler, Baylee and Owen; his special Aunt Lori, Uncle Ronnie, Uncle Scott and cousins and nephews.

In addition to his father, Adam was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth Kerr and great-grandmother, Marilyn Huffman.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Adam Lee Bartlett, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.