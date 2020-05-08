John Felger, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Felger, 79, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

John was born June 27, 1940 in East Palestine, son of Frank and Glenna McGath Felger.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was stationed in Germany.

John was a member of the Lakemont Church of Christ.

He worked as a track worker for the Y&S Railroad for 20 years before retiring in 1985. After retirement he worked as a Security Guard for Ohio Security Systems for eight years before retiring a second time in 2002.

John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Bennett Felger, whom he married August 25, 1966; a son, John Michael (Josette) Felger of East Palestine; two brothers, Dwaine Felger of Denton, Texas and Frank A. Felger of Columbiana; a sister, Elaine Weaver of Negley; four grandchildren, Abby (Kyle) Henry, Emily, Hannah and Olivia Felger, as well as a great-granddaughter, Marisa Henry.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Weaver.

The family will receive friends Monday evening, May 11 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home. We are requesting due to the Covid pandemic, that extended family and friends pay their respect and exit the building for the health and safety of the family and community.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 12, at Glenview Cemetery in East Palestine.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.