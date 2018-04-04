John F. Pasquale Obituary

John F. Pasquale, 84, of Howland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born May 30, 1933 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Frank J., Sr. and Minnie (Messina) Pasquale.

A graduate of Sharon High School, John was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He retired as an oiler with Packard Electric after 30 years of employment.

An avid fisherman and hunter, he and his brother Jim made many trips to their hunting camp in Pennsylvania. John was a member of the Tri-County Metal Detecting Club in Warren, and the Gold Prospecting Club in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Fond memories of John live on with his beloved companion of over 40 years, Faylene King of Howland; two sisters, Rose DeSantis of Sharon and Nina Buterbaugh of Elyria, Ohio; two brothers, James J., Sr. (Mary) of Howland and Frank, Jr. (Barbara) Pasquale of Tarentom, Pennsylvania; three stepsons, Ronald (Karen) Ardlen of Sharon, Brian (Julie) of Bristol and Steven (Lisa) King of Buffalo, New York and four grandchildren, who loved to call him “Papa John”.

His parents precede him in death.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at Staton–Borowski Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the funeral home, with Rev. David R. Black officiating.

Following the service, his urn will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park.

