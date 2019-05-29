John Evan Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Evan died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019, at the age of 81.

John was born on April 12, 1938, in Campbell, the son of Anna (Mihal) and John Evan.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School and like many of his generation, began working at The Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company.

On March 14, 1964, John married Joann Koren at St. Michael Byzantine Church. They had four children, Deborah, John, Stephen and Mark.

After Black Monday, on the advice of a good friend and with his fifth child, Kristen, on the way, he began his career at General Motors, in Lordstown, eventually achieving the position of electrical maintenance supervisor. If the line went down, it was John and his team that would get it up and running again. He retired from GM, on his birthday, in April of 2000.

John and Joann recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.

John was a member of the Knights of Columbus and achieved the status of Grand Knight. He enjoyed many hobbies including, gardening, golfing in the church league, fishing, cutting the grass, taking drives in the country, annual beach vacations, spending time with his grandchildren and canning peppers.

He is survived by his wife, Joann; his sister, Anne (Evan) Thomas; his children, Deborah (Dr. Nicholas) Kreatsoulas, John (Nurit) Evan, Dr. Stephen (Debra) Evan, Mark Evan and Dr. Kristen (Gregory) Hymes; and 18 grandchildren, Ariel, Dr. Daniel (fiancée, Dr. Amythest Gauthier), Alyssa (Dr. Dillon Magalski), Shane, David, Tyler, Nicolette, Jenna, Madeline, Juliana, Bethany, Nathan, Joshua, Mark, Jr., Lauren, Gregory, Derek and Matthew.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Anna and John; his brother, Michael and deceased infant brother, John.

He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff at St. Elizabeth Youngstown SICU (Surgical Intensive Care Unit), Maplecrest Nursing Home and Hospice House for the wonderful care given to John.

Calling hours for John will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell; a Byzantine memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with a liturgy to follow at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 30 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.