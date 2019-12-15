John E. Tancabel, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John E. Tancabel, lifelong Bessemer, Pennsylvania, resident passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Greenbrier care facility in Boardman Ohio. He was 85 years old.

John was born on July 14, 1934, in Worthington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Michael and Olga Vlah Tancabel.

A high school graduate, John was inducted into the Army and served honorable in the Infantry during the Korean War.

He was the proud owner and operator of the Mohawk lanes Bowling Alley up until his health forced him to retire. John was a good steward of the community, was a former member of St Anthony Church, was a member of S.N.P.J. and was a loving brother, Uncle, great-Uncle and neighbor and friend. John’s family was his world.

John leaves behind his sisters, Mary Ann Proctor and her husband, Richard of Bessemer; sister, Patricia Vallus of Boardman, Ohio and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Joe and sister, Catherine

Family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and again from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home at 203 Oak Street Bessemer, PA, 16112.

A service will be on Wednesday, December 18, at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor Gregg Simpson officiating.

John will be laid to rest at the St. Anthony Cemetery on Thursday morning.