John E. Miller Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - John E. Miller, 63, passed away peacefully at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on August 28, 1955, the son of James and Genevieve (Fiorino) Miller. He lived in the Warren community his entire life.

John was a 1973 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and received a business degree from Kent State University.

He was employed at NLMK Pennsylvania as a production planner. He previously worked for 23 years at Copperweld Steel.

John enjoyed golfing with his family and friends, vacationing and snorkeling in Bonita Beach, Florida.

For many years, he helped coach his children in soccer and baseball for the Howland Athletic Club.

He was also and avid Cleveland Browns fan. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his family and dogs.

John is survived by his wife, Jill (Stephens) Miller whom he married on May 4, 1985; son, Ryan (Allison) Miller of Hiram; daughter, Chelsea Miller of Tampa, Florida; two brothers, James (Pam) Miller of Sunnyvale, California, Gregory (Christine) Miller of Niles; mother-in-law, Shirley Stephens of Niles; brother-in-law, Thomas (Sue) Stephens of Columbus; sister-in-law, Leslie (Judson) Millhon of Columbus; close cousin, John L. (Cindy) Miller of Champion and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanine Marie Miller and father-in-law, William L. Stephens.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at the funeral home. The Rev. Dr. Bernard Oakes will officiate.

Burial will be in Howland Township Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share online condolences.