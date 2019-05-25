John E. Haynsh Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There was a private memorial service held on Friday morning, May 24 at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, for John E. Hanysh, 47, of Boardman, who passed away early Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019.

John will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his generosity, humbleness and joking nature.

He was born May 31, 1971, in Youngstown, the son of John Michael Hanysh and Eileen Meyer and was a lifelong area resident.

John was a graduate of Boardman High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology from Youngstown State University in 2006.

He was a Project Manager/Digital Strategist for Xpotential Marketing Group in Middleburg Heights.

John had many passions throughout his life and was active in doing volunteer work especially for Ronald McDonald House Charities. He enjoyed fishing with his dad, playing games on the computer along with watching movies. He also was a talented cook and griller and enjoyed family dinners together.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his mother, Eileen Rinehart; a sister, Michelle (Eric) Gross of El Paso, Texas; a nephew, Christopher Gross; a niece, Catey Gross; paternal grandmother, Gloria Baker of Arkansas; two aunts, Norma (Lon) Sonick of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Virginia Brobander of Youngstown and an uncle, Carl (Janet) Hanysh of Austintown along with several cousins and his beloved cat, Bella.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Michael Hanysh; maternal grandparents, Eric (Klara) Meyer and paternal grandfather, Dr. Myron Hanysh.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Material contributions may be made in John’s name to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

