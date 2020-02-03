John Daniel DiCenso, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Daniel DiCenso, 55, of Howland Township, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:01 p.m. at Washington Square Nursing Center under the comforting care of hospice following a three-year battle with the auto-immune disease Scleroderma.

Danny was born Thursday, July 16, 1964 in Warren the son of John J. “Junior” DiCenso and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1982 graduate Warren G. Harding High School and went into the electrical trades after graduating.

Danny enlisted into the United States Marine Corps and worked on aircraft electrical systems in Tustin, California, as well as, in Okinawa, Japan. For his service to his country, he was awarded the Rifle Expert Badge, Letter of Recognition, Certificate of Commendation, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with 1 Star and Good Conduct Medal. He was awarded an honorable discharge on March 27, 1989 with the rank of Corporal.

Fond memories of Danny will forever be remembered by his father, John J. (Maryann) DiCenso, Jr. of Warren; two stepbrothers, Edward Kagy and Timothy Kagy of Warren; a nephew, Nick Horner; a niece, Danielle Lindic and great-nephews, Michael, Thomas and John Lindic. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Donna (Robert) Stassinis of Warren, Michael “Mickey” (Moselle) DiCenso of Howland, Edward Sable of Warren and by several cousins.

Danny was preceded in death by his mother; his sister, Regina L. DiCenso; paternal grandparents, John J. and Mary DiCenso, Sr. and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Sable.

As Danny requested, an Order of Christian Burial Service was offered on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak, Pastor of St. Mary’s Church as celebrant.

Inurnment with full military honors followed in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Danny’s name be directed to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Valley T-Team and staff at Washington Square Nursing Center, Belmont side for all of their care and compassion given to Danny and his family during his stay and for allowing his final days to be peaceful and comforting.

