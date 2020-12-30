John Coleman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John Lee Coleman, will be held Monday, January 4, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at St James Church Of God In Christ, 1838 Main Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

Mr. Coleman, 88, passed away due to an extended illness, on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 23, 1932, in Tunica, Mississippi, the son of Lugary Coleman and Alma Patterson Coleman.

John attended Howland High School.

After high school, he married Katherine Howard Coleman on June 13, 1952 and they were blessed with 49 years together before her passing on August 18, 2001.

John joined the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War.

Following his military service, he was employed by Youngstown Sheet and Tube, retiring after 36 years. He then worked for the City of Warren, retiring after 10 years.

He was a lifelong member of Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries Church Of God In Christ where he served in the music ministry.

He enjoyed singing and was a member of the Jubilee Specials. He also enjoyed reading his Bible, bowling, watching Western and watching both the Cleveland Indians and Browns.

He is survived by his children, Teresa (Doug) Billings of Atlanta, Georgia, Lavonne (Freddie) Manson, Kathy White, Cozy Poole, Benny Coleman, Randy (Sandy) Coleman, all of Warren, Ohio, Markita (Jesse) Thompson of Columbus, Ohio, Pam Coleman of Niles, Ohio; his brother, Charles (Carolyn) Coleman and a special cousin, who was like a sister, Mary Harris. He also leaves to cherish his memory, 32 grandchildren; 96 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Proceeding him in death were his parents; his wife; one sister, Lou Ella Taylor; one brother, James Coleman; three children, John I. Coleman, Delores I. Hughley and Alma Jean Allen; two grandchildren, Chauncey L. Coleman and Joshua M. Thompson; three great-grandchildren, Marcus Lee, Nataia Coleman and A’Zyrei King Lou Farley.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a walkthrough will be held for family and friends on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. John will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.