John Carmen “Butch” Maiorca, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Carmen “Butch” Maiorca, 71, passed away peacefully at 1:44 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the St. Joseph Health Center surrounded by his loving and caring family.

John was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 23, 1948 the son of Carmen and Carmel (Yezzo) Maiorca and has lived in this area all his life.

He was a 1966 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and graduated from the Youngstown State University with a Bachelor and Masters degrees in Education.

During his studies, he was a mailman in Niles. He was a middle school teacher for the Joseph Badger School System teaching Math and Science for over 30 years.

Over the years, John was a Badger eighth grade boys and girls basketball coach, Badger girls soccer coach, Niles Youth League baseball coach and the assistant girls soccer coach for Niles McKinley High School.

Butch was a former City of Niles Councilman and Councilman At Large for several years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Niles Council #1681, Niles Jaycees and was of the Catholic Faith.

Butch enjoyed collecting baseball cards, participating in the fantasy baseball and football leagues, playing cards with his friends. He especially loved watching all of his grandchildren sporting activities. Butch was a fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns and the Chicago Bears.

John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cheryl Ann (Rogers) Maiorca whom he married May 3, 1969; three children, Stacy M. (James) Smith of Niles, Tracy L. (Todd) Ishee of Raleigh, North Carolina and James T. (Wendy) Maiorca of Hubbard; seven grandchildren, Ms. Alex Trikilis, Trevor Ishee, Alexandria (Brittni) Sample, Todd “T. J.” Ishee Jr., Jordan Smith, James Smith and Vincent Maiorca and his beloved cat Bella.

John was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Mona Roberts and Niletta J. Kennedy.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

Family and friends can call the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

A Service of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made to The Hope Chest Fund at the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 1745 Niles-Cortland Road Warren, Ohio 44484, because of the kind and compassionate care provided by his former student Dr. Lori Hemrock.

