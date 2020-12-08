John Calvin Devine, Volant, PA

VOLANT, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Calvin Devine, 50, of Volant, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at his residence, on Sunday, December 6, 2020.



He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on July 20, 1970 to Gerald Calvin and Marleen (Fischer) Devine, who survive him of Conneautville, Pennsylvania.



John was a 1989 graduate of Calvary Christian Academy and earned a degree in automotive technology from the New Castle School of Trades. He worked at George Junior Republic in Grove City for 10 years and was currently employed at Joe’s in Volant as an auto mechanic.



He loved to hunt and was always reaching out to help others. He enjoyed spending time with his family and children.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by: three sons, Donnie Devine and his wife, Kyrstin, of Greenville, Andrew C. Devine of Volant and Levi J. Devine of Knox, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Brittany A. Wilson and her husband, Brett, of Transfer and Emma Rose Devine of Knox; four grandchildren, Bridger Devine, Brynleigh Devine, Sophia Wilson and Amelia Wilson; a brother, Aaron Devine of Jackson Center and a nephew, Ethan Devine of Jackson Center.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Perry Baptist Church, 3020 Hadley Rd., Hadley, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Kenneth Devine, John’s Uncle, officiating. Private burial will be held at Grahamville Cemetery, North East, Pennsylvania.



Contributions can be made to the family or the funeral home, to help defray funeral expenses. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Calvin Devine please visit our Tribute Store.

