John C. Floyd, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Floyd, Sr. will be held Friday, February 7 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Mr. Floyd departed this life Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Floyd was born June 29,1944 in Rockford, Alabama and would later relocate to Ohio in 1967. He was the son of Miss Minor Dee Floyd and Hezekiah Martin.

He was employed at LAS Recycling Plant where he would later retire from.

He married the late Georgia Lee Floyd on July 16, 1965.

He was a loving father, brother and friend who was loved by so many and if you knew him you could say one of his favorite things to do was to sit back and relax sitting on the porch.

He leaves to cherish four loving children, Tyrone (Carlotta) Floyd of Alexander City, Alabama, John Floyd, Jr., Stephanie (Tony) Nuby and Monteresa Floyd all of Youngstown; his brother, Harvis (Annie-Ruth) of Alabama; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Minnie Johnson of Detroit.

Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia lee Floyd; a sister, a brother and a son, Anthony Floyd who we lost June of 2012.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 7 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

