John Brian Wolanzyk, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Brian Wolanzyk, Sr., age 50, passed away in New Castle, Pennsylvania on Sunday, December 15, 2019, after an extended illness. Our hearts are broken.

John was born November 25, 1969 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Richard and Shirley (King) Wolanzyk and had lived in Pennsylvania the past 16-17 years, coming from Ohio.

A graduate of Howland High School, John worked as a press operator for West Penn Printing. Before that, he worked for the Warren Tribune Chronicle.

He enjoyed kayaking and fishing.

Loving memories of John live on with his mother, Shirley Wolanzyk of Howland; three sons, Daeylin Rock (Kimberly) of Columbus, John B. Wolanzyk, Jr. of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Chase Wolanzyk of Southington; a daughter, Ashlee Santagata of Southington; a brother, Randall Wolanzyk (Stephanie) of Cortland and his former wife and the mother of his children, Aimee Santagata.

Preceding him in death are his father and a brother, Steven Wolanzyk.

Services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

