John “Black” Jackson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Black” Jackson, 51, of 1386 Union Street SW, Warren, departed this life Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:45 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital, following complications from a short illness.

He was born July 12, 1968 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of John Young and Clara Jackson, residing in the area for 18 years, coming from Detroit, Michigan.

Mr. Jackson enjoyed sports.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Chanel Hutchins of Detroit, Michigan; his mother, Clara “Bedie” Jackson of Warren; father, John Young of Montgomery, Alabama; one grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Dwight Jackson.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Family will receive friends at 1386 Union Street SW.