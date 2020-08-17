John B. “Jack” Vernon, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John B. “Jack” Vernon, age 81, of Progress Street, Greenville, passed away Friday morning, August 14, 2020 in Avalon Springs Place, Mercer.

He was born in Lake Township on October 16, 1938 a son of David B. and Eunice (Fisher) Vernon.

He was a 1957 graduate of Lakeview High School.

On June 4, 1993 Jack married the former Christine L. Williams, she survives.

He was employed for many years at Steel Car, worked at Blazon in Jamestown for four years, worked at Greenville Tubes for 15 years and farmed for Norm Hutchinson for six years.

He was a member of Eagle’s Nest Assembly of God, Greenville.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Valerie Vernon-Thomas and her husband, Sean, of Grove City; a son, Brian Vernon and his wife, Laura, of Butler; two stepsons, Herbert Shelhamer of Florida andJason Shelhamer and his wife, Gail, of Carlton; three brothers, Phillip Vernon of Florida, William Vernon of Greenville and Ross Vernon of Mercer and 13 granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Duane Vernon.

Private family funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. Vince Belanca, officiating Pastor of Eagle’s Nest Assembly of God.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.

More stories from WKBN.com: