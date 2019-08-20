John Anthony “Lucky” Michelakis, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Anthony “Lucky” Michelakis, 61, of Warren, entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 4:55 a.m. in his home under the comforting care of hospice.

Affectionately known by Lucky by all of his family and friends, John was born Saturday, May 17, 1958 in Warren the son of the late John G. and Dorothy Spelich Michelakis and was a lifelong area resident.

Lucky attended Warren G. Harding High School until the 10th grade and graduated in 1976 from Howland High School.

He was currently employed with the Warren City Schools as a painter and custodian. John formerly worked for AVI Food Systems for 20 years and MAC Plumbing for 12 years.

John was a coach at heart and enjoyed helping others along in their sports endeavors. He coached Howland Little Tigers, McKinley League Baseball, Devon 5th & 6th grade basketball, Warren City School 7th & 8th grade basketball, Rebecca Williams League and GOYA.

John was an avid sports player, playing football, softball and basketball; his most favorite being golf having played on many leagues over the years including being a starter for Candywood and Old Avalon golf courses. John was still playing; having played 45 holes with his brother this past weekend of life. He was a proud golfer experiencing a hole-in-one on June 25, 2001 on the #7 hole at Riverview Golf Course in Braceville.

John was a member of St. Demetrios Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

He is survived by his wife the former JoAnn Keefner whom he married on February 22, 1981; four sons John Michelakis of St. Petersburg, Florida, Joseph (Nicole) Michelakis, Jeffrey Michelakis and James Mikelakis all of Warren, a sister Nicci (Sam) Lamancusa and a brother Christopher Michelakis all of Girard; a grandson who was the light of his life Emmanuel Michelakis; numerous nieces and nephews and by a host of friends; especially his co-workers at Willard School that took special care of him and watched out and helped him in so many ways throughout his illness.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday morning from 9:30 – 10:20 a.m. all in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home where a Trisagion service will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church, with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Lucky’s name to St. Demetrios Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St., Warren, Ohio 44482 or Hope Center for Cancer Care 1745 Niles Cortland Road, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

