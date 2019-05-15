John A. Vennitti, Jr. Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Vennitti, Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Warren, Ohio, after a short battle with infections and heart failure. His family was with him during his final days.

John was born in Warren, Ohio on June 18, 1939, the son of the late John A., Sr. and Margret (Peg) Vennitti.

He was married to Kathleen A. Vennitti on June 6, 1964, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1957.

After his start at Buckeye Biscuit, John worked in a variety of sales positions, from Stambaugh Thompson Hardware, to multiple Warren-based car dealerships and lastly for Rain Bird distributors in Northern Virginia.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren, his dog and working in the yard.

John is survived by his son, Jeff (Pam) Vennitti of Waterford, Virginia; a daughter, Michele Vlosich of Howland; granddaughters, Dominique (fiancé, Michael) of Howland, Corinne of Charlottesville, Virginia and Julianne of Waterford, Virginia and grandsons, David of Columbus and Jonathan and Colin of Waterford, Virginia. He will be missed terribly by his brother, Lou (Janie) Vennitti of Howland and brothers-in-law, Don (Anita) Jurkovic, Jim (Diane) Jurkovic and Pat (Jenny) Jurkovic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John, Sr. and Peg and his wife, Kathleen (Kathy).

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, May 18 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A memorial service will be Saturday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the church, following visitation, with Rev. Peter Haladej.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Relay for Life, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

