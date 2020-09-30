John A. Bresnan, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Bresnan, age 76, of Lebanon Ave., Greenville, passed away Monday morning, September 28, 2020 in his residence.

He waas born on May 5, 1944 in Greenville and raised in Shenango. John attended St. Michael Schools and was a 1962 graduate of Reynolds High School.

He was employed for thirty-eight years in the axle shop of Trinity Industries and retired from the Greenville Borough Street Department.

John was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and was a 4th Degree Knight and past Treasurer of thirty-five years with Knights of Columbus Fitzmartin Council #1446. He was a member of Reynolds V.F.W. Post #7599.

John was an avid sports fan, especially Reynolds Raiders sports and Cleveland Browns and Indians.

On February 7, 1970, he married the former Mary L. McGinty, she survives. Also surviving are two sons; John M. Bresnan and his wife Lynn of Greenville and Pat M. Bresnan and his wife Sheila of Florence, South Carolina, a sister; Polly Bukta of Clinton, Iowa, three brothers; Edward Bresnan and his wife Hannolore of Long Beach, California, William Bresnan and his wife Roberta of Greenville and Thomas Bresnan of Greenville and five grandchildren; Johnny, Grace, Tom, Nicky and Joey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister; Ann Moyer and two brothers; Dick Bresnan and David Bresnan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reynolds Alumni Assoc. Scholarship Fund, 531 Reynolds Rd., Greenville, PA 16125 or to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High St., Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours are Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Mas of Christian Burial will be on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Christopher Barnes, Pastor, as celebrant.

All in attendance are asked to wear masks.



Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

More stories from WKBN.com: