John A. Bain, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Bain, 55, of Sharpsville, passed away following an extended illness on Friday, October 4, 2019, at UPMC Shenango Valley in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

John was born on June 3, 1964 to James N. and Pauly A. (Gilson) Bain in Wheeling, West Virginia.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

He was of the Presbyterian Faith.

John is survived by his children, Alec Bain and Maxx Bain of Sharpsville; mother, Pauly A. Bain of Sharpsville; sister, Lori (Chris) Christian of Tennessee and former wife, Erin Bain, also of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by father, James N. Bain and brother, James E. “Jim” Bain.

Per John’s request, no services will be held.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.