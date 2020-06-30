Joel S. McDowell, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joel S. McDowell, 55, of Delaware Township, Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away following a courageous, hard-fought battle with cancer on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family.



Joel was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on August 22, 1964 to John Stephen McDowell and Nancy Ann (Simons) McDowell.



Joel was involved in countless community organizations through the years including Fredonia Lions Club since 1997, where he held many positions and received multiple awards and Boy Scouts of America since he was seven years old; he was an Eagle Scout, held various positions and received many awards during his lifetime. Joel was a board member of the Mercer County Career Center and Keystone Adolescent Center. He was a member of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and an investor of Greenville Cobblestone Hotel. He was a member of Clarks Mills United Methodist Church where he served on several boards. He was also a member of Rambling Acres Camping Club, serving as president until last year.



A budding entrepreneur, Joel started working at a young age going to flea markets and fairs. He was a 1982 graduate of Greenville High School and Mercer County Vo-Tech. In 1984, at just 19 years old, he bought the Shirt Shop in Greenville. He eventually expanded and moved to the corner of College and Main St. and renamed the business Custom Corner Sports. In 2008, he acquired the former CCI Printing and in 2012, combined both printing companies to create the current “Custom Corner Printing”. Joel also owned and maintained several rental properties in Greenville for over 20 years.



Joel was a Steelers fan and loved to go camping. He enjoyed casinos and playing cards. He had a kind heart and was a big supporter of the community. He liked to have fun, be adventurous and had a great laugh. He was a hard worker and hated to say “no”. He influenced many boys in scouts to do their best and to become good citizens. His passion for helping showed in everything he was involved in, making so many friends along the way.



On May 16, 1992 Joel married the former Dana Zimmer in Lake Wilhelm, Pennsylvania. She survives at home.



In addition to his wife Dana, he is survived by son, Zachary McDowell, at home; son, Joshua McDowell and his wife, Sara, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; daughter Molly Kapp and her husband, Brady, of Marble, Pennsylvania; son Adam McDowell and his wife, Priscilla, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; daughter Manda Darling and her husband, Jeff “JD”, of Fredonia, Pennsylvania; dad, John McDowell of Greenville, Pennsylvania; mom, Nancy Rogers and her husband, Bill, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; three grandsons, Dylan, Maxx and Preston and brother, Todd McDowell and his wife, Sherry, of Greenville, Pennsylvania.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Clarks Mills United Methodist Church, 3813 Hadley Road, Clarks Mills, PA 16114 with a Lion’s Club service to be held at the conclusion of visitation.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Rev. Adam Stump, pastor of the church, officiating.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Boy Scout Troop 83, c/o Mike Lasko, 8339 Lamor Road, Mercer, PA 16137.



Arrangements handled by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

