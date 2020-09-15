Joel John “JJ” Scalzo, Shenango Township, PA

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joel John “JJ” Scalzo, 86 of Shenango Township, fell asleep in the Lord peacefully Wednesday evening, September 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 29, 1934 in New Castle, he was the son of the late Rosario and Grace Casillo Scalzo.

On September 25, 1960 Joel married his beloved wife, the former Irene B. Joseph. She preceded him in death on June 27, 1996.

Joel worked for Youngstown Republic Steel in the open hearth furnace and later for CSX, formerly B&O Railroad as a conductor until his retirement in 1991.

Joel was a devoted and active member of St. Elias Orthodox Church. He was known as the “go to guy” for any type of maintenance jobs at the church. Joel also enjoyed singing in the church choir.

Joel served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War Era.

A graduate of New Castle High School, Joel enjoyed gardening and had an affection for animals. Joel was recognized for Outstanding Service to Children on November 22, 1999 by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lawrence County. A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Joel’s greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.

Joel is survived by his children, Lisa Scalzo-Hamm and her husband, Danny, of Chantilly, Virginia, Joelynne Scalzo-Koury and her husband, Stephen, of New Castle and Joel R. Scalzo of Belleville, Illinois; his brothers, George Scalzo of New Castle and Gary Scalzo of Mentor, Ohio; his sister, Mary Colella of New Castle; five grandchildren, Cody D. Hamm, Levi W. Hamm, Nina V. Hamm, Sophia Irene Koury and Irene Barbara Koury and one great-grandchild, Maximus D. Hamm.

In addition to his parents and wife, Joel was preceded in death by his brother, Mike F. Scalzo and five sisters, Angeline Ostapowicz, Sara Griswald, Kate Bell, Margaret Kimmell and Ruth Joki.

Visitation will be on Sunday, September 13, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at St. Elias Orthodox Church. A Trisagion Service will follow at 8:00 p.m. at the church.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14 at St. Elias Orthodox Church at 10:00 a.m. Father Kevin Long will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery where Military Rites will be conducted by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that any memorial contributions may be made to St. Elias Orthodox Church, 915 Lynn Street, New Castle, PA 16101

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home & Crematory, 941 South Mill Street.

