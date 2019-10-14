Joel Jamin Wentling, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joel Jamin Wentling, age 51, of Greenville passed away Saturday morning, October 12, 2019 at his home after an eight month long fight with pancreatic cancer. Every single day he received input from friends and family, who wished him well and boosted his spirits. He truly got to see examples of the best in humanity and was so grateful for that.

Joel was born in Greenville on September 29, 1968 to Dallas and Joan Wentling.

Following graduation from Greenville High School in 1987, he began his studies in secondary education, specifically social studies, at Grove City College graduating in 1991. He played defensive tackle for the Wolverines, was captain and a 4-year starter.

After college, he began a position he enjoyed immensely, for two years he worked as a teacher and counselor of troubled youth for Vision Quest, based in Franklin, Pennsylvania. Vision Quest operated a unique “wagon train” program that gave troubled young adults the extraordinary experience of traveling 1000 miles across country on horseback or covered wagon. He helped the kids develop self-confidence, patience and coping skills.

In 1993, he began teaching 8th grade social studies at Reynolds High School. At this time, he obtained his masters degree in education at Westminster College including certificates in guidance counseling and secondary administration. In 1997, he began his 22-year stint as principal and assistant principal working at Conneaut Valley High School and Conneaut Lake Middle School.

Joel was also a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Student Assistant Professionals and on the state board for 22 years. He also served on the Crawford County Children’s Advocacy Council. He loved his students and thought it was important to understand kids, respect them and have relationships with them. He always said “Principal ends in PAL”.

Joel shared his passion for the outdoors with his family. Over the years, they spent many hours fishing, hunting whitetail, turkey, groundhogs, pheasants and grouse with his dog, “Willy”.

He attended Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ where he was very involved as an elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member. He also enjoyed serving meals at the Good Shepherd Center.

On September 4, 1998, Joel married the former Michelle McClimans, she survives. He is also survived by his parents of Greenville; his son, Jamin Wentling; daughter, Mesa Wentling and son, Justin Lewis and his wife, Kylee, all of Greenville; brother, Kyle Wentling and his fiancée, Amanda Boggs and her children, Gavin and Peyton; brother, Parke Wentling and his wife, Jennifer; nephews, Bryer and Trap Wentling; nieces, Ada and Iris Wentling and grandchildren, Lincoln and Lexi Lewis all of Greenville.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Rodney Wentling.

Calling hours will be held Friday, October 18, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19, 9:30 a.m. at Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania. Rev. June Boutwell, Pastor, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepard Center, 10 N. Water Street, Greenville, PA 16125.