Joe J. Ray, Jr. Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday afternoon, May 18, at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Joe J. Ray, Jr., 89, who passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Joe was born October 30, 1929, in Dandridge, Tennessee, the son of James Seaton Reneau and Mary Jane Ray, coming to Campbell in 1960.

He retired in 1985 from the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company, working as a welder/boiler maker.

He was a member of Aut Mori Grotto, Scottish Rite and Hillman Lodge and was a 32nd Degree Mason.

Joe enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, bowling, working on his antique cars, going to family picnics on Sunday’s and his yearly trips to Tennessee.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Delores Iwanejko, whom he married on November 14, 1960; his children, Shirley (Ralph) Green, Charlotte (Frank) Roman, Janet (Mike) Szenborn, Phyllis Torres, Terri Dilorenzo, Joseph (Carla) Ray III and Cynthia (Mike) Wilfong; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter and son-in-law, Frances and John Lynch; a son, Larry; grandchildren, John Lynch, Jr. and Kelley Anne Green; brothers, Paul, Pete and Palmer Ray and sisters, Thelma Jones, Lockie Griffin and Hazel Reneau Walker.

Joe’s family would like to send a special thank you to Joe’s caregivers and friends at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

The Ray family has entrusted the care of Joe to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Saturday, May 18, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to services.