Joe C. Coleman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joe C. Coleman, 81 of 2086 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life suddenly Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 2:03 p.m. in Youngstown.

He was born August 13, 1939 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the son of Joe Coleman, Sr. and Zillie Clay, residing in the area for 68 years.

Mr. Coleman was employed with Valley Mold and Iron Steel Mill for 35 years as a crane man, before retiring in 1983. He was Co-owner and Operator of the J & J Autobody Shop and was a food packer for Meals on Wheels.

He was a member of Living Testimony Ministries in Youngstown.

He enjoyed landscaping and auto detailing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State football fan.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Joseph L. Coleman of Warren, Henry Coleman and Lawrence Coleman, both of Columbus; two daughters, Ms. Debbie L. Coleman-Provitt and Mrs. Valerie (Rickey) Bell, both of Warren; five brothers, Rufus Clay, Jr., Arthur Kent Burton, Glenn Williams and Lonnie Williams, all of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Dion Coleman of Sanford, Florida; two sisters, Ms. Mary Clay-Short and Ms. Zillie Hayden, both of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; 16 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Charles C.C. Coleman; one daughter, Ms. Jolessa D. Hameed; three brothers, Nathaniel Clay, Ira Clay and Joe Lee Coleman and one sister, Ms. Zettie Williams.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries COGIC, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Masks are required and Social Distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences can be sent to 2086 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

