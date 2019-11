AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Robert L. "Bob" Johnson, Sr., 78, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. Born in Monongahela, Pennsylvania on April 12, 1941, he was the son of the late Harry Abrams Johnson and Sarah "Sally" Davis Johnson, both successful educators in the "Mon Valley" area.

Bob was a graduate of Monongahela High School in 1960, where he excelled in sports as an all-state basketball and football player. He held the record of 42 points scored in one basketball game for Monongahela, and dominated the Mon Valley area as a football running back in the late 1950s.