Joanne Marie Totin, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Marie Totin, 83, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.



Joanne was born on April 17, 1937 to Rose (Mango) and James DePizzo in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a high school graduate and affectionately known as a homemaker.

On June 14, 1958 she married her husband, the late Andrew Totin, who passed away October 9, 2015.

She was a lifelong member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville and belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary since 1982.

Joanne enjoyed bowling, and bowled for many years at Thornton Hall in Sharon. She also enjoyed playing bingo, traveling on bus trips, going to casinos and she also sold Avon for over 25 years.

She is survived by her daughter, RoseAnn Sanoski of Hermitage, sons, Andrew (Kathy) Totin of Sharpsville, James (Pam) Totin of Sharpsville, grandchildren, Cheryl Sanoski, Andrew (Krista) Totin, Ken (Kayla) Sanoski, Jim (Jessica) Totin, Melissa (Brad) Anderson, Brittany (Ryan) Voisey, Matt (Ashley) Totin, great grandchildren, Noah and Gabrial Sanoski, Joanna and

Selena Totin, Bianca Totin, Wesley and Severide Anderson, and AJ Voisey. Also surviving

is her sister, Isabelle (Gus) Kostas and her nieces and nephews.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Andrew Totin, son, Gerald P. “Jerry” Totin, sisters, Constance DePizzo and Rose Pomper.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joanne’s caregivers, Yvonne, Becky and Carol, for their wonderful care, support and compassion. We are forever grateful!

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church with Father Matthew Strickenberger.

Social distancing and face coverings will be observed in the church.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery next to her husband and son.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 24 Sharpsville, PA 16150 in memory of Joanne.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory LLC Hermitage, PA.

