Joanne E. Landfried, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne E. Landfried, age 83, of Orangeville Rd., W. Salem Twp., Greenville, passed away Sunday evening, September 8, 2019 at home surrounded by her family after an extended illness.

She was born in Sharon on November 26, 1935 a daughter of Joseph and Anne (Loreno) Santell.

She was a 1953 graduate of Penn High School and on April 16, 1955 Joanne married Donald P. Landfried, he survives.

Joanne was employed in the cafeteria at Reynolds High School from 1969 until 1976. She was a volunteer at Greenville Regional Hospital.

She enjoyed square dancing and was a member of Rambling Squares and Star Promenaders and was a past member of the Red Hat Society at Slippery Rock Campground.

In addition to her husband Don, she is survived by a daughter, Jackie Hall and her husband Ken of Greenville; three sons, Donald P. Landfried II of Thomasville North Carolina, Jeffrey Landfried and his wife Terrie of Greenville, and Todd Landfried and his wife Dina of Grafton, Wisconsin; three brothers, Harry “Sonny” Santell of Annapolis, Maryland, Joseph Santell of Greenville; Charles “CB” Loreno of Greenville; two sisters, Judy Provencher of Virginia, Charlene Peterson of Denver, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours are Thursday, September 12, 2019, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc, 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, PA

A Funeral Service will be Friday, September 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m

Rev. Jeffrey Landfried, officiating

Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.