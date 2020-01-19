Joann M. Sipusic, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann M. Sipusic, 73, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born on June 22, 1946 in Warren, the daughter of John and Catherine (Kosciuk) Potashnik and had lived in Trumbull County all her life.

She was a 1964 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Joann was employed with Packard Electric for over twenty years.

A member of Sts. Peter & Paul Church, she was known for her zest for living and enjoyed each day to the full.

Precious memories of Joann live on with her son, Michael Sipusic of Pennsylvania; one granddaughter, Alexandra; her nieces and nephews and their families and her many friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Edward Kidd; two sisters, Lillian DeCamp and Katherine “Cookie” Rice; her stepfather who raised her, Edwin Bergstrom and her lifelong friend, Emily “Emmaloo” Garner.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Services are at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the funeral home, with Father Simeon Sibenik officiaiting.

Interment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Gillette Nursing Home for treating her “better than family” for the past fifteen years. God bless you!

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

