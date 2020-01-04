JoAnn M. (Cicozi) Gori, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn (Cicozi) Gori, of Girard, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Born in Youngstown, to Frank and Nancy (Greco) Cicozi on New Years Eve 1940.

JoAnn graduated from Youngstown Chaney and started her lifelong passion of helping ladies and gentlemen look their best.

She became a beautician at 16 years old in her parent’s basement on Salt Springs Road on the westside of Youngstown.

JoAnn leaves to cherish her memory and cooking skills, her children, Nancy (Paul) Soots of McDonald, Dina (Dan) Harkabus of New Springfield and Lou Gori of Girard; also her life and loves, her grandsons, Michael and Eric Soots of McDonald; one sister, Theresa Brechbill of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania; one brother, Dave (Suzanne) Cicozi and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Paul Cicozi and his wife, Mercedes.

Friends and family will gather on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., in St. Rose Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

