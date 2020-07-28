JoAnn Griffith, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Griffith, age 87, formerly of Vienna, died Wednesday July 15, 2020.

She was born February 11, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Howard and Helen (Cratsley) Griffith and is also preceded in death by her brother Robert D. Griffith.

She is survived by sister-in-law Jean Griffith of Westerville, Ohio; nieces and nephews Barry (Peggy) Griffith of Westerville Ohio, Craig (Carol) Griffith of Chambersburg Pennsylvania, Kelly (Ed) Harries of Murfreesboro Tennessee, Robin (Dan) Blair of Newton Falls Ohio and Traci (Tim) Grimm of Warren Ohio; 11 great nieces and nephews; 12 great-great nieces and nephews.

She retired from the Small Insurance Agency, Austintown, Ohio.

JoAnn was a 1951 graduate of Vienna High School.

JoAnn will always be remembered for her attentiveness to sending both birthday and anniversary cards to her family and the abundance of cookies she baked at Christmas for everyone to take home and enjoy. She enjoyed bowling and played in several leagues over the years. JoAnn also loved spending time with and hearing about her great and great-great nieces and nephews. She loved watching and cheering on her Cleveland Indians.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 22, 2020 at St. William Catholic Church 5411 Mahoning Ave. Champion, Ohio. Rev. Michael D. Balash, Celebrant. Those attending the Memorial Mass are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A private family interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the American Diabetes Association in her memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service.

