Joann Belser, Hartford Township, Ohio

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Belser, age 64, lifelong area resident, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Concord Care Center.

She was born January 18, 1956 in Warren, the daughter of Joe and Hazel (McMillion) Belser.

Joann had worked at Albert’s Nursing Home. She enjoyed dancing and family.

She is sadly missed by her two sons, Terrence and Anthony Belser, both of Montgomery, Alabama.; one sister in Alabama; four brothers: Erwin Belser of Ohio, Larry Williams of Ohio; Gene Belser of Arizona, and Donny Belser of Texas and by many nieces, nephews and cousins who remember her fondly and mourn her passing.

Preceding her in death are her parents and one brother, Terry Belser.

Because of the present pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.