JoAnn Ague, Sharpsville, PA – Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Ague, 80, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in her home.



JoAnn was born on March 9, 1939 to Ralph A. and Bertha A. (McCracken) Yake in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from high school, JoAnn graduated from cosmetology school and opened the JoAnn Ague Beauty Shop where she worked for over 20 years.

On June 5, 1956 she married her husband, the late James Ague, Sr., who passed away September 28, 2012.



She was a member of South Pymatuning Community Church and Orangeville Baptist Church.

JoAnn loved decorating, crafting, baking, hosting for the holidays and was known as a caring mother and loved by many. Most important to her was spending time with her family who will miss her dearly.



JoAnn is survived by her two daughters, Terri (Joseph) Haggerty of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Patti Ague (Kevin) Jacobson of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two sons, James (Loretta) Ague, Jr. of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Timothy (Becky) Ague of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Amanda Haggerty, Tess Ague, Chad (Ashley) Haggerty, Joshua Ague, Jared (Martha) Ague, Adam Phillabaum, Brock Phillabaum and Mark Ague; great-grandchildren, Clarissa Ealy, Kasen Phillabaum, Andrew Ealy, Camryn Haggerty, Pearl Marie Ague and one more expected soon.



She was preceded in death by father, Ralph Arlington Yake; mother, Bartha A. Yake and husband, James Ague, Sr..



Friends may call Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Harley Williams, officiating.



Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery.