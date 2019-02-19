Joan V. (Jennette) Boggs Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Joan V. (Jennette) Boggs, 86, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at her residence.

Joan was born on March 10, 1932, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Dravetski) Vozar in Warren, Ohio.

Formerly a 25 year resident of Cortland, she was employed by Packard Electric for 20 years, retiring in 1991.

Joan married Frederick Boggs on June 23, 1956.

She leaves behind a son, Fred (Karla) Boggs and several nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Fred; sisters Martha Kosegi, Eleanor Hotchkiss and Marge Cambell preceded Joan in death.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, at Crown Hill’s Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m.

Entombment will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park.

The family asks that any monetary donations be sent to: Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Selby - T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

