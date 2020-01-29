Joan M. Brown, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joan M. Brown, age 90, of The Colony at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, and formerly of McCandless, Pennsylvania passed away Sunday evening, January 26, 2020.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 23, 1929 to G. Alan and Matilda (Klindworth) McKee.

Joan attended Thiel College and received her Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Education from Slippery Rock University.

She was an Elementary School Teacher for over twenty-five years in the North Hills School District.

Joan was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Greenville and was a past volunteer at the Good Shepherd Center.

She enjoyed sewing and doing embroidery work for friends and family.

On May 28, 1949 she married John R. “Jack” Brown, he passed away on March 21, 2017. Joan is survived by her two daughters; Bethanie A. Bena and her husband Bernard of Dormont, Pennsylvania and Virginia L. “Ginger” Mangolds and her husband Arnis of Stow, Massachusetts, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter; Holly E. Brown and a sister; Virginia Bakas and her husband Norbert.

Per Joan’s wishes, there will be no services.

Inurnment will be in Bellevue Memorial Church Cemetery, Pittsburgh.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Center, 10 N. Water St., Greenville, PA 16125 or to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.