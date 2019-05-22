Joan Carol Rauch Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Carol Rauch, 80, of Salem passed away at her home on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Joan was born on May 9, 1939 in Salem, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Ida (Allison) Criss.

Mrs. Rauch was a graduate of Sebring McKinley High School and worked in the dietary department at Copeland Oaks and also kept books for her husband Dave’s business; as well as, a homemaker.

Joan was 57 year member of the Damascus Friends Church where she was involved in many aspects of the church including the church social committee, a greeter and she will definately be remembered for her card ministry; she enjoyed being able to work with various Damascus organizations to help improve her community including the Damascus Ruritan Park. Most important to her however was spending time with her family and friends especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her four children, Judy (Tim) Smith of Salem, Jane (Roger) Dunn of Bogue, North Carolina, Missy (John) Morris of Salem, Davie (Erin) Rauch of Parma; eight grandchildren; Jonathon Morris, Allie Guthrie, Rosealin Morris, Charlie Smith, Kaitlyn Rauch, Kaylee Rauch, Griffin Rauch and Josalin Rauch and one great-grandson, Elijah. She is also survived by three brothers, Bill (Elaine) Criss of Beloit, Denny (Patty) Criss of Alliance and Terry (Carrie) Criss of Beloit and two sisters, Susie (Kenny) Flowers of Beloit and Bonita Jones of Salem.

A funeral service will be held at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with Pastors Steve Lowe and Rick Brendlinger officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Burial will take place in Damascus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Joan’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 or Make a Wish Foundation, 6060 Rockside Woods Blvd. N, Suite 315, Independence, OH 44131.

Friends may sign the guest register on line at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring (330) 938-2526.