Joan Bisker, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Bisker, 81, went home to be with the Lord at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019.



She was born in Warren, on July 5, 1938, the daughter of Mike and Malvin (Kokorcheny) Siroki.

She was a 1956 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and worked at Portage County Family Services for 20 years.

She was a lifelong resident of Niles, a member of St. Stephen Church and an active member of the Niles Senior Center.

Joan was a wonderful cook and was well known for her stuffed cabbage, chicken paprikas and homemade Hungarian chicken soup.

She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, loved going to Broadway musicals and cherished the time spent with her family and friends.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her beautiful smile, kind words and thoughtfulness to others will be greatly missed.



Joan is survived by George Bisker and four children, Karen Crowe (Gary Foldessy), Sharen (David) Sprague, George (Jill) Bisker, Robert (Kim) Bisker; ten grandchildren, Bobby (Alison) Crowe, Kyle Crowe, Courtney Crowe (Daniel Zavarelli), Sean Sprague, Patrick (Madison) Sprague, Nathan Bisker (Kelly Savino), Allison Bisker, Jack Bisker, Owen Bisker, Amelia Foldessy and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Zavarelli.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael Siroki and grandson, Ryan Crowe.



Calling hours will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church. Rev. James Korda will be the celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.

