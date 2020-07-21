Joan B. Preston, West Salem township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joan B. Preston, 87, formerly of 383 S. Good Hope Road in West Salem Township, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at The Villa’s at St. Paul’s.



Joan was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on April 12, 1933 to the late Harold L. and Mabel (Callahan) Bollenbacher.



She was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 63, where she previously served as worthy matron. She was also a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville.



Joan was a 1951 graduate of the former Penn High School in Greenville where she later worked as a secretary.



On October 5, 1952, she married her husband of 67 years, James L. Preston. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2019.



Joan was employed at Greenville Savings and Loan Bank from 1969 until retiring from the mortgage department in 1984.

She enjoyed quilting, gardening and traveling. Her world travels included destinations such as France, Hawaii, Germany, Mexico, England and Spain. She also visited many of the United States on bus trips. She most loved the time spent with her grandkids.



Joan is survived by two sons, Gail Preston of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Kevin Preston of Florida; daughter-in-law, Beth Preston, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Pat Minnis and her husband, Larry, of Adamsville, Pennsylvania, Carolyn Phenicie and her husband, Tom, of Titusville, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Lindsay Shull and her husband, Brandon, of Sahuarita, Arizona, Caitlyn McConnell and her husband, Joshua, of Valparaiso, Indiana, David Preston and his wife, Alexis, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Kim Heasley and her husband, Destin, of Canton, Ohio, Kyle Preston and his wife, Lauren, of Greenville, Pennsylvania and eight great grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey, Alice, Gray, Onyx, Rowen, Raegan and Remi.



In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by son Gary Preston on October 31, 2019, and infant son, Lonnie Jo Preston.



Due to COVID – 19 restrictions, a private visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.



Private services will be held at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 25, 2020, with Rev. Julia Fraser, officiating.



The funeral service will be live streamed through a video link, accessed by visiting www.osborne-williams.com on Joan’s obituary page.



Burial will follow services at Delaware Cemetery, Fredonia, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions can be made to Greenville Area Public Library 330 Main St., Greenville, PA, 16125 or St. Paul’s Memorial Fund 339 East Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA, 16125.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

