Joan Ann Wilson Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Ann Wilson, age 79, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on January 5, 1940 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Ebenezer Davis and Helen (Moyer) Davis.

Joan was a housewife and lived in Newton Falls for most of her life.

She loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, animals and watching TV.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband, Herbert Lee Wilson, Sr.

Joan is survived by her three sons, Herb L. Wilson of Newton Falls, Timothy Wilson of Newton Falls and Bruce Davis of Newton Falls; two sisters, Betty Richards of Newton Falls and Dorothy Sturm of Frackville, Pennsylvania; one brother, Bill Davis of Akron, Ohio and two grandchildren, Kimblee and Hope.

Per Joan’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

